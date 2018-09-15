Clarification Sought From KCC On Reopening Of Coughlanstown Road in Ballymore Eustace.

Kildare County Council is being asked to clarify whether there is a timeline for a solution to resolve the closure of the Coughlanstown Road in Ballymore Eustace.

The Ballymore Eustace route has been shut because of subsidence for over 18 months.

Earlier this year the council appointed a consultant to enable works to reopen the road.

The initial cost of the works, up to and including design, is estimated at around half a million euro, and will be paid for from KCC's emergency budget.

The motion brought forward by Independant Councillor Sorcha O' Neil with be discussed at the September Meeting of The Athy Municipal District On Tuesday.