Finance Minister Says Budget 2019 Will Consist Of "Affordable And Gradual Changes"

The Finance Minister says Budget 2019 will be a Budget that looks at making gradual and affordable changes.

Speaking at the Dublin Economics Workshop in Wexford, Paschal Donohoe again confirmed a broad Budget Day Package of €3.4 billion euro, out of which €2.6 billion has already been invested or allocated.

He said if further spending is needed, it will have to be met with spending changes to funds already allocated - adding that spending State money must be done in a way that is 'careful and affordable'.