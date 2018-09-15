Eazy Sunday

8am - 10am
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Finance Minister Says Budget 2019 Will Consist Of "Affordable And Gradual Changes"

: 09/15/2018 - 15:10
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
paschal_donohoe_2015.png

The Finance Minister says Budget 2019 will be a Budget that looks at making gradual and affordable changes.

Speaking at the Dublin Economics Workshop in Wexford, Paschal Donohoe again confirmed a broad Budget Day Package of €3.4 billion euro, out of which €2.6 billion has already been invested or allocated.

He said if further spending is needed, it will have to be met with spending changes to funds already allocated - adding that spending State money must be done in a way that is 'careful and affordable'.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!