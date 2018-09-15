Number Of Badgers Culled Annually Has Increased across County Kildare In Fight Against TB In Cattle

The number of badgers culled annually has increased across County Kildare in the fight against TB.

Since 1989 Ireland has been culling badgers in an effort to eradicate bovine tuberculosis in cattle

The numbers of badgers culled annually are published as part of the Annual Report of the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The data shows 123 badgers were culled in 2015 compared to 405 in 2017

According to the Irish Wildlife Trust, to reach disease-free status – the goal of the eradication programme – would require the level of disease in cattle herds to be maintained at 0.1%, and despite small reductions in recent years the national level is currently at 3.37%, with some regions as high as 13%.