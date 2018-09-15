Saturday Night Party

Number Of Firefighters Employed Across County Kildare Has Increased Slighly.

: 09/15/2018 - 17:05
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The number of fire fighters employed across County Kildare has increased slighly.

According to quarterly data compiled by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government in conjunction with local authorities 69 were retained in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 65 in 2016.

