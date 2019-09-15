Sunday Sportsbeat

Sinn Fein Cllr. Calls For Update On Dumping That Occured In Donnelly's Hollow.

: 09/15/2019 - 11:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
dumping_littering.jpg

 

Sinn Fein Cllr. Patricia Ryan has asked the council to advise the members of any progress made on resolving the dumping that took place at Donnelly's Hollow.

The matter will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge MD, which takes place on Wednesday morning.
 

 

 

