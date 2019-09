America is blaming Iran for a drone attack on an oil processing facility and a major oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo described yesterday's attack as "unprecedented" and dismissed a claim by Yemen's Houthi (pron: hoot-ee) rebels that they were responsible.

Officals claim it knocked out about half of the country's oil production.

Sky's Middle East Correspondent, Mark Stone, says Saudi Arabia will recover from the losses: