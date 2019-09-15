Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur Final Takes Place In Dublin Today - Kildare Firm In Best Start-Up Business Category.

: 09/15/2019 - 11:28
Author: Eoin Beatty
business_2.jpg

 

Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur final takes place in Google HQ in Dublin today.

The 24 IBYE Finalists for 2019 will be competing for a €100,000 fund across the three categories. 

The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment with the runner up securing a €5,000 investment. 

The Best Start-Up Business and Best-Established Business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each with the runners up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.

Pierce Dargan and his business, Equine MediRecord, from The Curragh are in the Best Start-Up Business Category.

There are 8 firms in that group.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!