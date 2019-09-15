Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur Final Takes Place In Dublin Today - Kildare Firm In Best Start-Up Business Category.

Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur final takes place in Google HQ in Dublin today.

The 24 IBYE Finalists for 2019 will be competing for a €100,000 fund across the three categories.

The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment with the runner up securing a €5,000 investment.

The Best Start-Up Business and Best-Established Business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each with the runners up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.

Pierce Dargan and his business, Equine MediRecord, from The Curragh are in the Best Start-Up Business Category.

There are 8 firms in that group.