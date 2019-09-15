Sunday Sportsbeat

Beef Protestors Blockade Kildare Chilling.

: 09/15/2019 - 13:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
beef.jpg

 

Beef protestors have blockaded Kildare Chilling again today. 
 
Speaking to Kfm Radio, one of the protestors said that they are not satisfied with what is coming out of beef talks in Dublin. 
 
After almost 24 hours of talks, a meeting of all farm organisations chaired by IFA president Joe Healy is now taking place.

It includes all farm organisations including Beef Plan Movement and the Independent Farmers of Ireland group.

 
According to the protestor, 25 people are currently at Kildare Chilling with “more to come”. 
 
They added that factories across the country that had not previously been blockaded are now blocked. 
 
Previously, farmers protesting at Kildare Chilling made an agreement with the company to not protest until national talks began and in return the factory would not kill any cattle.

