Calls For KCC To Provide Details On What Projects In Kildare-Newbridge MD It Intends To Apply For Funding For.

: 09/15/2019 - 13:51
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for the council to provide details of the full list of projects in the Kildare-Newbridge municipal district for which it intends to apply for funding for from the next round of Urban District Regeneration Fund.

The question put forward by Independent Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy will be discussed on Wednesday morning's MD meeting.

Cllr. McLoughlin Healy also wants KCC to include details of the council's preparedness for application for each project including, but not limited to, applications for the second bridge across the Liffey in Newbridge, the new library and the development of the cultural quarter.

 

 

 

