A man is appearing at a special sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon charged with a number of burglaries in Cork city.

On Thursday, Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the Rochestown area.

The suspect car rammed a Garda Patrol car and left the scene.

No Gardai were injured at the time of the collision

Later that evening, a man in his 20s was located by a Garda Dog and was arrested by Gardaí.