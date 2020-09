A 'find my device' tracker app has led to the arrest and charge of two people in Cork City.

It follows a burglary at a house on Friar Street yesterday morning in which a number of electronics were stolen.

Using the app, detectives arrested a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s and recovered a tablet device.

Both have since been charged - the man is due before Cork City District Court this morning while the woman is due before the same court on Friday.

