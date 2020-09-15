Kildare Focus

Patrick Quirke's Murder Appeal Could Take 3 Or 4 Days.

: 09/15/2020 - 11:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Court of Appeal has heard Patrick Quirke’s murder appeal could take three to four days.

The farmer from Breanshamore in Co Tipperary is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of his love rival Bobby Ryan, who went missing in June 2011.

The prosecution claimed he murdered the local DJ, who went by the name Mr Moonlight, before hiding his body in an underground tank on his ex-lover’s farm.

The 51 year old is appealing his murder conviction, with the case due to be mentioned next week, before a full hearing in October.

 

