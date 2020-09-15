Listen: Taxi Driver Bring Dublin City Traffic to A Halt In Protest Over Supports.

The Eleven To Two Show

Taxi Driver Bring Dublin City Traffic to A Halt In Protest Over Supports.

: 09/15/2020 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thousands of taxi drivers, including many of Kildare's 754 drivers, have brought Dublin city traffic to a standstill in a protest over financial supports.

They're calling for the government to put a range of financial supports in place for the sector to help drivers get back to work.

Demonstrating drivers are still making their from Heuston Station causing heavy traffic along the quays through to Bachelors Walk.

These protesting drivers feels they've been forgotten about:

TD, Darren O'Rourke, is Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Transport.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Image: Taxi drivers protesting on Merrion Square in Dublin today, as part of a nationwide taxi drivers' demonstration. Photo: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

