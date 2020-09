Hotel occupancy rates in Dublin fell to as low as 5.9 percent during April to June, according to the latest Economic Monitor for the capital.

Public transport use was down over 75 per cent compared to the same time last year, while employment levels fell by over 33-thousand as the impact of Covid-19 was felt.

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport stood at 6.7 million during the first three months of the year but dropped to just 156-thousand during quarter 2.

