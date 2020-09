A 32 year old man has gone on trial accused of the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in Ballyboughal in Dublin.

Sebastian Barczuk,with an address at Briarwood Lawn, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 denies murdering Michal Kurek at an unknown place in August 2017.

The court heard Michal's body was found lying face down beside a country lane.

His clothes were blood stained and he had suffered 60 stab wounds.

File image: Criminal Courts Of Justice/RollingNews