The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2021 Census Is Being Delayed For One Year.

: 09/15/2020 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cso_logo.png

The 2021 Census is being postponed until the following year.

It will take place on April 3rd 2022 instead.

The CSO says the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the general public and field staff and to deliver a census that achieves the highest possible response rate.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!