Kildare TD: Firms Remain In The Dark, Following Publication Of Living With Covid Plan.

A Kildare TD says many businesses remain none-the-wiser following the publication of the Living with Covid plan today.

There are five levels of restrictions and every every county has been placed on level two.

There are, however, extra restrictions in place in Dublin.

These are that a maximum of six people can visit your home from one household - compared to two or three households outside Dublin.

Pubs that don't serve food also won't be allowed to open next week in the capital.

200 people will be allowed to attend sporting events in 25 counties, but that will be only 100 in Dublin.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD and Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, says there is no clear plan for businesses to prepare for transition between Levels.

“At a time when we needed very clear political leadership and messaging we’ve got inconsistent approaches to the measures that support businesses and communities facing restrictions.

“If additional measures short of a full business lockdown are suitable for Dublin with worryingly rising rates of Covid-19, why was that not tried in Kildare, Laois or Offaly? The inconsistency in Government approaches is very concerning."

