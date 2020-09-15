The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare TD: Firms Remain In The Dark, Following Publication Of Living With Covid Plan.

: 09/15/2020 - 15:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_05_03_19_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare TD says many businesses remain none-the-wiser following the publication of the Living with Covid plan today.

There are five levels of restrictions and every every county has been placed on level two.

There are, however, extra restrictions in place in Dublin.

These are that a maximum of six people can visit your home from one household - compared to two or three households outside Dublin.

Pubs that don't serve food also won't be allowed to open next week in the capital.

200 people will be allowed to attend sporting events in 25 counties, but that will be only 100 in Dublin.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD and Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, says there is no clear plan for businesses to prepare for transition between Levels.

“At a time when we needed very clear political leadership and messaging we’ve got inconsistent approaches to the measures that support businesses and communities facing restrictions.

“If additional measures short of a full business lockdown are suitable for Dublin with worryingly rising rates of Covid-19, why was that not tried in Kildare, Laois or Offaly? The inconsistency in Government approaches is very concerning."

 

File image; RollingNews

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!