GAA, FAI & IRFU Have Set Up A Working Group On Returning Supporters To Stadia.

: 09/15/2020 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
football_stadium_generic.jpg

The GAA, FAI and IRFU have set up a working group to develop a roadmap for the return of spectators to stadia.

People will be allowed to attend sporting events in limited numbers under the government's new 'Living with Covid' plan announced this afternoon.

From tomorrow, 200 spectators will be permitted into venues which would usually have the capacity to host crowds of 5,000 or more.

Smaller grounds will be able to admit 100 people while indoor events will be limited to 50.

Representatives of Sport Ireland will also work with the group which will be chaired by Aviva Stadium director, Martin Murphy.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

 

