Listen: Kildare Bucks The Trend On Rental Property Standards Compliance.

: 10/15/2018 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare bucked the trend in terms of rental properties' compliance with standards.

Almost every rented property inspected by city and county councils in the last year failed to meet those standards.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission show checks were carried out at 16,000 across the country in 2017.

Four out of every five of those were not up to scratch.

In Kildare, 420 were assessed, of which 67 were not in compliance.

Deputy John Curran, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, says the number of inspections being carried out, nationally, isn't high enough:

