Kildare Women Walk Away From Winning Streat With €97,000

: 10/15/2018 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two Kildare women walked away with a combined €97,000 following their appearance on Winning Streak over the weekend.

Sandra McNamee from Robertstown won €65,000, which included a luxury holiday to Iceland.

Sandra was accompanied by her parents Brigid and John as well as her brother Adrian.

Lucia O’Keeffe from Leixlip walked away from the Winning Streak show with  €32,000.

With her winnings from the show, Lucia is going to put them towards insulating her house and after that she will see how she gets on.

Image: Sandra McNamee with her Winning Streak cheque.

Image: Lucia O’Keeffe with her Winning Streak cheque.

