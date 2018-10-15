KCC Proposes To Install Jake's Law Signage In All Housing Estates, "Subject To Funding".

Kildare County Council says it propose to "install signage in all housing estates, in charge, on a phased basis and subject to funding"

It was asked to issue an up-date on Jake's Law, which would reduce speed limits in housing estates to 30 kilometres per hour.

The bye-law is already in effect in over 33 estates around the county.

Labour Cllr., Mark Wall, at the Athy MD meeting today, was told that "The installation of signage associated with Jakes Law will be dealt with as part of the County Wide Speed Limit Review."