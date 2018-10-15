Listen Live Logo

Overnight Closures Being In M7 Work-Zone Tonight.

: 10/15/2018 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_1.jpg

Temporary overnight lane closures take place in the M7 work zone again, this week.

Kildare County Council says they will be in effect, eastbound and westbound until Friday morning.

The closures will be imposed between Johnstown and the Naas South exit.

In addition, westbound traffic on Wednesday night will be diverted, via the Naas North off-slip road, and rejoin the motorway at that junction's on-slip road.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place to direct traffic.

 

File image: RollingNews.

