Fisherman Collect 190 Tonnes Of Marine Litter Around Ireland In 3 Years.

: 10/15/2018 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Fisherman in Ireland have hauled up 190 tonnes of marine litter in nets in just 3 years. 

An initiative to get fishermen to collect waste at sea was set up in 2015. 

The scheme now operates in 11 ports after adding Howth and Kilmore Quay today. 

 

Stock image.

