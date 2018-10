A court’s heard a man on trial for murdering Dublin man Kenneth O’Brien was ‘very edgy’ around the time his remains were found.

51 year old Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas, Dublin denies murdering the 33 year old in January 2016.

His body parts were found in different locations in the Grand Canal in Kildare.

Stephanie Rohan reports from the Central Criminal Court.