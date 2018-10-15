Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Turkish Investigators Enter Saudi Arabia's Consultate In Istanbul.

: 10/15/2018 - 18:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_3.jpg

Turkish investigators have entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, two weeks after a Saudi journalist was allegedly killed there.

A joint Turkish-Saudi team is said to be searching the building.

Saudi Arabia has strongly denied killing Jamal Khashoggi.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!