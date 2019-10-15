KCC Asked To State Frequency & Amount Glyphosate Used in North Kildare.

Kildare County Council is being asked to state the "specific areas, frequency and amount of glyphosate used" in the north of the county.

Glyphosate is an herbicide.

Legal actions have, however, been launched by horticulturalists, farmers, and grounds-keepers in the US and Australia, who link their cancer diagnoses to long-term use of products containing the substance.

It is licensed for use in the EU, but it is being phased out in countries including Germany.

Green Celbridge Leixlip Cllr., Vanessa Liston, wants the data for this year, and projected usage locations and volumes for 2020-2021.

Her motion will be debated at Friday's meeting of the Municipal District.