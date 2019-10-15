K Drive

Sallins Playground Closed "Until Further Notice".

: 10/15/2019 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sallins_playground_via_kcc.jpg

Sallins Playground has been closed "until further notice".

Kildare County Council says it is "to facilitate urgent repairs"

It  hopes the playground will re-open as "soon as possible."

Clarification has been sought of KCC as to the nature of required repairs.

 

 

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

