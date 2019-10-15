The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach To Raise DeSouza Case With UK Prime Minister.

: 10/15/2019 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_05_06_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says he will raise the Emma De Souza case with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

Its after the British Home Office won an appeal against an immigration case taken by the Derry woman.

It effectively means people in Northern Ireland remain British under UK law, even if they identify as Irish.

The Dáil has heard claims the ruling is in breach of the Good Friday Agreement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it's something he will discuss with Boris Johnson:

16leo.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!