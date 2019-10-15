K Drive

Participants Invited For Kildare/Lexington Student Exchange Programme.

: 10/15/2019 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kentucky_map_us.png

Kildare County Council is continuing to invite students to participate in the Kildare/Lexington Student Exchange Programme 2020

The county is twinned with the Kentucky town, and holds an annual student exchange, which takes place in July and July, every year.

An adult chaperone accompanies the students and usually Kildare students go to Lexington first with their U.S. counterparts coming here shortly after the Kildare students return home.

The exchange is supported financially by Kildare County Council.  

In addition to the financial support from Kildare County Council there will be a fee payable by each student which will be between €750 and €850, depending on flight costs.

So, if you...
have your parent(s)/guardian(s) consent to partake in the exchange
will be over 16 on 1 June 2020
would like to experience life with a family in the U.S.
would like to have a great holiday in Lexington, Kentucky
can welcome a student back into your home

Then register your interest by emailing kildarestudentexchange@kildarecoco.ie

