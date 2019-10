The president of the Bulgaria Football Union, Borislav Mihailov, has resigned.

He's stepped down just hours after Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called for him to quit, after the racist abuse of England players by home fans in Sofia last night.

The BFU said the move "is a consequence of the recent tensions" but does not mention racism in their statement.

UEFA says it'll wait to read reports from the referee and match delegates before launching an investigation.