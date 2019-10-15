855 Motorists Tested For Drink And Drugs At Massive Kildare Checkpoint.

855 motorists were breath-tested for being under the influence of drink or drugs at a massive checkpoint in Kildare.

It took place today on the southbound carriageway of the M9.

Naas Roads Policing Unit and gardai from Kildare and Leixlip, along with the HSA, Revenue, Kildare County Council, and the Dept. of Social Protection took part.

Of the motorists tested, one was detected drug driving, and three arrested for drink driving.

7 vehicles were seized, either as they lacked tax, insurance or an NCT, or were being driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

* 36 road traffic offences were detected, and fines and penalty points issued.

Some of these offences will result in court appearances.

75 vehicles were dipped, and there were no detections for green diesel.

2 vehicles were seized for VRT offences, and immediately released on payment of "large" fines.

HSA officials detected 5 offences resulting in 3 follow ups.

Checks were also carried out by Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, resulting in 9 follow up investigations.

KCC Environment Officers found 2 cases of non-compliance for Investigation

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.