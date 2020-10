A plan is needed now to save Christmas from Covid-19.

That's the stark warning from the leader of the Labour Party, who says a clear plan is needed to preserve the hospitality and retail sectors.

Alan Kelly believes the government is not sticking to its own Living With Covid roadmap by introducing bans on household visits and club sports.

But he says the biggest concern now is the festive season, for both shoppers and families:

File image: Alan Kelly/RollingNews