The head of the HSE says hospitals are coping, but are anxious for what lies ahead.

238 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 13 people are at Naas General.

Nationally, 29 people are in intensive care.

A quarter of those hospitalised are under the age of 25.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says staff absenteeism is also a major concern for hospitals.

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews