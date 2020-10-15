Listen: Von Der Leyen Leaves EU Summit, After Staff Member Tests Positive For Covid 19.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's left an EU Leader's summit, after one of her staff tested positive for Covid 19.

Ms von der Leyen tested negative but left the meeting as a precaution to go into self-isolation.

Taoiseach Michael Martin is among the leaders in Brussels, where an update on post Brexit trade talks with Britain is being delivered.

Speaking just before the meeting got underway , Ursula von der Leyen said progress had been made in talks with the UK, but a two key issues have yet to be resolved:

