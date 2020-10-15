Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Nominated For 3 Excellence In Local Government Awards.

: 15/10/2020 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council has been nominated for three Excellence in Local Government awards.

The competition is run by Chambers Ireland

In its 17th year, the Awards features a total of 86 projects from Local Authorities shortlisted over 16 categories.

KCC has been shortlisted in three categories: Best Library Service, Disability Services Provision and Commemorations and Centenaries

The ceremony takes place on November 26th

Best Library Service

    Clare County Council – Connections: Stories by Syrian Families in County Clare
    Cork County Council – Full STEAM Ahead: Delivering Digital Opportunities to Rural Communities
    Kildare County Council – Kildare Library Service’s STEAM programme
    Meath County Council – Traveller Genealogy
    Wicklow County Council – Wicklow County Council Library Service Literacy Supports – Home Schooling

Disability Services Provision

    Cork County Council – Castlemartyr Footbridge Scheme
    Kildare County Council – Lilywhite Summer Home Olympics
    Limerick City and County Council – Autism Awareness Training for Firefighters & First Responders
    Wexford County Council – Min Ryan Park Communication Boards

Commemorations and Centenaries

    Dún Laoghaire Rathdown – Divine Illumination – Oratory of the Sacred Heart
    Kildare County Council – Commemoration of 1919 Kildare All-Ireland Senior Football Winning Team
    Limerick City & County Council – Max Arthur Macauliffe Commemoration Ceremony
    Longford County Council – Longford at War: Commemorating 1913 – 1923
    Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Life: 1919-1923 War of Independence & Civil War year

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!