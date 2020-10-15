KCC Nominated For 3 Excellence In Local Government Awards.

Kildare County Council has been nominated for three Excellence in Local Government awards.

The competition is run by Chambers Ireland

In its 17th year, the Awards features a total of 86 projects from Local Authorities shortlisted over 16 categories.

KCC has been shortlisted in three categories: Best Library Service, Disability Services Provision and Commemorations and Centenaries

The ceremony takes place on November 26th

Best Library Service

Clare County Council – Connections: Stories by Syrian Families in County Clare

Cork County Council – Full STEAM Ahead: Delivering Digital Opportunities to Rural Communities

Kildare County Council – Kildare Library Service’s STEAM programme

Meath County Council – Traveller Genealogy

Wicklow County Council – Wicklow County Council Library Service Literacy Supports – Home Schooling

Disability Services Provision

Cork County Council – Castlemartyr Footbridge Scheme

Kildare County Council – Lilywhite Summer Home Olympics

Limerick City and County Council – Autism Awareness Training for Firefighters & First Responders

Wexford County Council – Min Ryan Park Communication Boards

Commemorations and Centenaries

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown – Divine Illumination – Oratory of the Sacred Heart

Kildare County Council – Commemoration of 1919 Kildare All-Ireland Senior Football Winning Team

Limerick City & County Council – Max Arthur Macauliffe Commemoration Ceremony

Longford County Council – Longford at War: Commemorating 1913 – 1923

Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Life: 1919-1923 War of Independence & Civil War year