KCC Nominated For 3 Excellence In Local Government Awards.

Kildare County Council has been nominated for three Excellence in Local Government awards.
The competition is run by Chambers Ireland
In its 17th year, the Awards features a total of 86 projects from Local Authorities shortlisted over 16 categories.
KCC has been shortlisted in three categories: Best Library Service, Disability Services Provision and Commemorations and Centenaries
The ceremony takes place on November 26th
Best Library Service
Clare County Council – Connections: Stories by Syrian Families in County Clare
Cork County Council – Full STEAM Ahead: Delivering Digital Opportunities to Rural Communities
Kildare County Council – Kildare Library Service’s STEAM programme
Meath County Council – Traveller Genealogy
Wicklow County Council – Wicklow County Council Library Service Literacy Supports – Home Schooling
Disability Services Provision
Cork County Council – Castlemartyr Footbridge Scheme
Kildare County Council – Lilywhite Summer Home Olympics
Limerick City and County Council – Autism Awareness Training for Firefighters & First Responders
Wexford County Council – Min Ryan Park Communication Boards
Commemorations and Centenaries
Dún Laoghaire Rathdown – Divine Illumination – Oratory of the Sacred Heart
Kildare County Council – Commemoration of 1919 Kildare All-Ireland Senior Football Winning Team
Limerick City & County Council – Max Arthur Macauliffe Commemoration Ceremony
Longford County Council – Longford at War: Commemorating 1913 – 1923
Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Life: 1919-1923 War of Independence & Civil War year