Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Army Of Contact Tracers, Bigger Than Ireland's Army, Needed To Get Through Existing Backlog.

: 15/10/2020 - 16:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_headshot_09_03_20_rollingnews.jpg

An army of contact tracers bigger than the Irish army would be needed to get through the current backlog, according to the Tánaiste.

The contact tracing system has been criticised in the Dáil as part of the reason enhanced restrictions are needed.

Level four will come into place in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan from midnight while an enhanced level three is operating in every other county.

In the Dáil earlier Tánaiste Leo Varadkar rejected criticism of the contact tracing system that's in place:

newstalk1619640.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image; Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!