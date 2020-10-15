Listen: Army Of Contact Tracers, Bigger Than Ireland's Army, Needed To Get Through Existing Backlog.

An army of contact tracers bigger than the Irish army would be needed to get through the current backlog, according to the Tánaiste.

The contact tracing system has been criticised in the Dáil as part of the reason enhanced restrictions are needed.

Level four will come into place in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan from midnight while an enhanced level three is operating in every other county.

In the Dáil earlier Tánaiste Leo Varadkar rejected criticism of the contact tracing system that's in place:

File image; Leo Varadkar/RollingNews