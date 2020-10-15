Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested in Kildare In Connection With Investigation In To Bribery In International Business Transactions.

: 15/10/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_5.jpg

A man has been arrested in Kildare in connection with an ongoing investigation into bribery in international business transactions.
 
The arrest was affected this morning by the Anti-Corruption Unit and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau

The man, in his 50s, is being questioned at Leixlip Garda Station.

Gardai say "It is alleged that the arrested man, in his role as a procurement manager for a large retail business, received bribes from a supplier."

Gardai say the retailer in question reported this matter to them in March and is "cooperating fully with the investigation."
 
Investigations are ongoing.

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!