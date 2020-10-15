Man Arrested in Kildare In Connection With Investigation In To Bribery In International Business Transactions.

A man has been arrested in Kildare in connection with an ongoing investigation into bribery in international business transactions.



The arrest was affected this morning by the Anti-Corruption Unit and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau

The man, in his 50s, is being questioned at Leixlip Garda Station.

Gardai say "It is alleged that the arrested man, in his role as a procurement manager for a large retail business, received bribes from a supplier."

Gardai say the retailer in question reported this matter to them in March and is "cooperating fully with the investigation."



Investigations are ongoing.

Stock image: Shutterstock