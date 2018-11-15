Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare's Register Of Electors Is Open To New Entrants.

: 11/15/2018 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_draft_register_of_electors.jpg

Kildare's register of electors is open to new entrants.

Those that have turned 18, or who may have moved house since the register was last open, can join the register, or make amendments to it.

The closing date is November 25th.

The necessary form, RFA1, is available here

