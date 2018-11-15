Listen: Mounting Anti-Social Behaviour Prompts More Calls For Dedicated Transport Police.

A rise in anti-social behaviour on public transport in Dublin has led to fresh calls for a dedicated transport police unit.

Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Luas workers say they need more help to deal with intimidation and attacks aimed at passengers and staff.

Iarnród Eireann has also reported incidents of anti-social behaviour on its services in Kildare lately, including the termination of Heuston-Newbridge service at Hazelhatch

Fianna Fail's Dublin Spokesperson, John Lahart, says there has also been a rise in carriages being vandalised:

File image: Train at Newbridge Station/RollingNews.