Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Newborn Baby Dies In India Dies After Being Snatched From His Mother's Arms By A Monkey.

: 11/15/2018 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
india_1.jpg

A 12-day-old baby in India has died after he was snatched from his mother's arms and killed by a monkey in search of food.

The newborn was reportedly inside their home, in the northern city of Agra, when the animal entered the house and grabbed the child.

The animal bit the child several times before dropping him on a neighbour's roof after local residents chased the monkey away with sticks and stones.

The baby died of his injuries at a local hospital - it's the latest in a string of incidents in Agra, the home of the Taj Mahal.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!