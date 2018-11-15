Newborn Baby Dies In India Dies After Being Snatched From His Mother's Arms By A Monkey.

A 12-day-old baby in India has died after he was snatched from his mother's arms and killed by a monkey in search of food.

The newborn was reportedly inside their home, in the northern city of Agra, when the animal entered the house and grabbed the child.

The animal bit the child several times before dropping him on a neighbour's roof after local residents chased the monkey away with sticks and stones.

The baby died of his injuries at a local hospital - it's the latest in a string of incidents in Agra, the home of the Taj Mahal.