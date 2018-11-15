Toibín Says He Wrote To SF Two Weeks Ago, But Got No Response.

Peadar Toibín says he wrote to Sinn Fein two weeks ago asking to discuss his future within the party - but got no response.

The Meath West TD has made the decision to resign from the party after being suspended earlier this month for ignoring the whip and voting against abortion legislation.

The Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says there is a responsibility on all Sinn Fein TDs to represent party policy, which Deputy Toibin was unable to do.

He feels he has been marginalised for his anti-abortion views: