Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Toibín Says He Wrote To SF Two Weeks Ago, But Got No Response.

: 11/15/2018 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sinn_fein_logo.png

Peadar Toibín says he wrote to Sinn Fein two weeks ago asking to discuss his future within the party - but got no response. 

The Meath West TD has made the decision to resign from the party after being suspended earlier this month for ignoring the whip and voting against abortion legislation. 

The Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says there is a responsibility on all Sinn Fein TDs to represent party policy, which Deputy Toibin was unable to do.

He feels he has been marginalised for his anti-abortion views:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!