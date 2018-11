The RSA says texting and driving is more dangerous than talking on the phone behind the wheel.

Over 50,000 people were caught with their phone while driving in the past two years.

On average, over 3,000 penalty points are issued in Kildare, every month, to motorists using phones while driving.

The Irish Daily Mail says many of these people were taking selfies or live streaming.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says it could be deadly: