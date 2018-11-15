Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Doberty: The Insurance Industry Is Operating Like A Cartel.

: 11/15/2018 - 17:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pearse_doherty_sf_td_1.jpg

The insurance industry is operating like a cartel according to Sinn Fein's Finance Spokesperson. 

Pearse Doherty has criticised the progress that has been made by the Cost of Insurance Working Group. 

Insurance premiums are said to have reduced by 23 per cent since peaking in July 2016. 

Minister Michael D'Arcy who chairs the group, says they have completed the majority of recommended actions designed to bring down the cost of insurance. 

Deputy Doherty says the Minister is spinning the progress that's been made: 

