Listen: Theresa May Doubles-Down On Brexit Deal.

: 11/15/2018 - 18:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Theresa May has doubled down on her Brexit deal and insisted she's going to see it out.

The British Prime Minister has been under huge pressure with a number of her Ministers resigning in protest and a likely no confidence motion being submitted by members of her party.

But in the last hour Theresa May was defiant at a press conference saying she knows some people are not happy with the Brexit deal but they now have to get on with it.

She also again dismissed any chances of there being a second referendum on Brexit.

While Theresa May didn't directly address the leadership heave against her - she said she's going nowhere:

