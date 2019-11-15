Listen: FF Says National Broadband Approval Raises More Questions Than It Answers.

Fianna Fail says that the green light given by the European Commission for the National Broadband Plan raises more questions than provides answers.

It means that the Government can now move towards signing the contract to deliver high speed broadband.

The plan is to provide high speed broadband to 1.1 million people across the country, including around 13,000 premises in Kildare.

But Fianna Fail's Communications spokesperson Jack Chambers says there is still uncertainty surrounding broadband providers: