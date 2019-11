The Garda watchdog is examining whether Gardai properly investigated a woman's complaint who said she was repeatedly contacted inappropriately by a judge.

The judge was dealing with her family law case and she alleges that after asking for her number in court, he called and texted her.

The woman complained to Gardai and supplied her phone as evidence - but no action was taken.

Michael Clifford from the Irish Examiner says that the woman alleges the man contacted her when she was on holidays: