Just Over Half Kildare Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Applications Recommended For Approval.

: 11/15/2019 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Slightly over half of the Kildare applications under the Rebuilding Ireland home-loan scheme have been recommended for approval.

The Dept. of Housing says 200 applications were submitted to Kildare County Council.

Of those, 107 may be rubber-stamped.

The figure, nationally, is 2,683.

