There's been a marked year-on-year reduction in the number of horses seized or impounded in Kildare.

The Dept. of Agriculture says, in 2015, 273 equids in the county were seized.

That dropped to 155 in 2016, and 145 the following year.

In 2018, Kildare County Council took control of 91 stray or abandoned horses.

13 horses have been seized here to the end of September.

