KCC Asked To Provide Details Of An Individual Outside Consultant To Survey The Social, Physical, Commercial And Cultural Structures Of Naas

: 15/11/2020 - 08:43
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Kildare County Council have been asked to provide a detailed report on the engagement of an individual outside consultant to survey the social, physical, commercial and cultural structures of the Town of Naas during the years 2018-2019-2020.

Independent Councillor Seamie Moore has asked that the report contain information on what guidance was given to the consultant what the details of the recommendations from that consultant are and how they will be implemented.

Councillor Moore is also seeking confirmation of the cost and source of funds for the survey

This motion will be debated at the November meeting of Naas Municipal District, on Tuesday

