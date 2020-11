Kildare County Council are being asked to provide details to the Naas Municipal District on what public art pieces are being considered for the M7 Naas to Newbridge Bypass Upgrade.

KCC are also being asked for this information in relation to the M7 Osberstown Interchange and R407 Sallins Bypass.

FF Councillor Carmel Kelly motion will be debated at the November meeting of Naas Municipal District, on Tuesday: